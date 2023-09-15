Bellefontaine recorded a big victory over Lewistown Indian Lake 41-19 on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Bellefontaine and Lewistown Indian Lake settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

Neither squad could claim an advantage as the scoreboard showed a 13-13 standstill heading to the third quarter.

Bellefontaine jumped in front of Lewistown Indian Lake 34-19 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Chieftains got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Bellefontaine and Lewistown Indian Lake played in a 48-14 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Bellefontaine faced off against Pataskala Licking Heights and Lewistown Indian Lake took on Harrod Allen East on Sept. 1 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

