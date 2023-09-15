Defense dominated as Archbold pitched a 41-0 shutout of Delta in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Archbold a 13-0 lead over Delta.

The Blue Streaks registered a 35-0 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Archbold pulled to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Archbold and Delta squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Archbold High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Delta faced off against Millbury Lake and Archbold took on Defiance Tinora on Sept. 1 at Defiance Tinora High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.