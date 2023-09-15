Defense dominated as Columbus Grove pitched a 49-0 shutout of Delphos Jefferson on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Columbus Grove a 28-0 lead over Delphos Jefferson.

The Bulldogs registered a 42-0 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Columbus Grove roared to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Columbus Grove and Delphos Jefferson squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Columbus Grove High School.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Delphos Jefferson faced off against Paulding and Columbus Grove took on Hamler Patrick Henry on Sept. 1 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School.

