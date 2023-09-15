Defense dominated as Bluffton pitched a 56-0 shutout of Spencerville during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Bluffton a 21-0 lead over Spencerville.

The Pirates fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Bearcats’ expense.

Bluffton breathed fire to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Bluffton and Spencerville squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Bluffton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Spencerville faced off against De Graff Riverside and Bluffton took on Defiance Ayersville on Sept. 1 at Defiance Ayersville.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.