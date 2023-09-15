Convoy Crestview’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Harrod Allen East 51-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Convoy Crestview a 7-6 lead over Harrod Allen East.

The Knights’ offense moved in front for a 29-20 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Convoy Crestview charged to a 38-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-8 edge.

Last season, Harrod Allen East and Convoy Crestview squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Convoy Crestview High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Harrod Allen East faced off against Lewistown Indian Lake and Convoy Crestview took on Haviland Wayne Trace on Sept. 1 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

