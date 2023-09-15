Genoa Area left no doubt in recording a 60-32 win over Millbury Lake in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Genoa Area opened with a 14-0 advantage over Millbury Lake through the first quarter.

The Comets opened a colossal 33-12 gap over the Flyers at halftime.

Millbury Lake responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 40-24.

The Comets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-8 edge.

Last season, Genoa Area and Millbury Lake faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Genoa Area High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Millbury Lake faced off against Delta and Genoa Area took on Huron on Sept. 1 at Huron High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.