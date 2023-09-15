Defense dominated as Carey pitched a 41-0 shutout of New Washington Buckeye Central during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Carey a 20-0 lead over New Washington Buckeye Central.

The Blue Devils opened a massive 27-0 gap over the Bucks at halftime.

Carey charged to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, New Washington Buckeye Central faced off against Ada and Carey took on Lima Central Catholic on Sept. 1 at Carey High School.

