Defiance Ayersville dominated Edgerton 35-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Defiance Ayersville opened with an 8-0 advantage over Edgerton through the first quarter.

The Pilots opened a lopsided 16-0 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Defiance Ayersville pulled to a 22-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pilots held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Defiance Ayersville and Edgerton faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Edgerton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Defiance Ayersville faced off against Bluffton and Edgerton took on Montpelier on Sept. 1 at Montpelier High School.

