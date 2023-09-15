An early dose of momentum helped Antwerp to a 32-14 runaway past Defiance Tinora for an Ohio high school football victory at Antwerp on Sept. 15.

Antwerp jumped in front of Defiance Tinora 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 20-7 at halftime.

Defiance Tinora showed its spirit while rallying to within 26-14 in the third quarter.

The Archers held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Antwerp and Defiance Tinora squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Defiance Tinora High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Antwerp faced off against West Unity Hilltop and Defiance Tinora took on Archbold on Sept. 1 at Defiance Tinora High School.

