Findlay pushed past Fremont Ross for a 49-29 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Findlay opened with a 14-7 advantage over Fremont Ross through the first quarter.

The Trojans’ offense darted in front for a 28-15 lead over the Little Giants at halftime.

Findlay roared to a 48-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Little Giants enjoyed an 8-1 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Findlay and Fremont Ross faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Fremont Ross High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Fremont Ross faced off against Perrysburg and Findlay took on Sylvania Southview on Sept. 1 at Sylvania Southview High School.

