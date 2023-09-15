Bowling Green grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 41-39 win against Sylvania Northview on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

Bowling Green opened with a 13-0 advantage over Sylvania Northview through the first quarter.

The two squads struggled a 13-13 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Bowling Green darted ahead of Sylvania Northview 35-20 as the final quarter started.

The Wildcats rallied with a 19-6 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Bobcats prevailed.

Last season, Sylvania Northview and Bowling Green faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Bowling Green High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Sylvania Northview faced off against Napoleon and Bowling Green took on Whitehouse Anthony Wayne on Sept. 1 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School.

