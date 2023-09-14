Doylestown Chippewa allows no points against Berlin Hiland

Defense dominated as Doylestown Chippewa pitched a 2-0 shutout of Berlin Hiland in Ohio girls soccer action on Sept. 14.

Dublin Coffman tacks win on Dublin Scioto

Dublin Coffman raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 4-1 win over Dublin Scioto at Dublin Scioto High on Sept. 14 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

Dublin Coffman roared in front of Dublin Scioto 2-0 to begin the final half.

The Shamrocks held on with a 2-1 scoring edge in the final half.

Recently on Sept. 5, Dublin Coffman squared off with Delaware Olentangy Berlin in a soccer game.

Metamora Evergreen and Wauseon finish in a tie

Metamora Evergreen and Wauseon forged a 1-1 tie in a highly-competitive affair on Thursday for an Ohio girls soccer victory on Sept. 14.

The last time Wauseon and Metamora Evergreen played in a 5-0 game on Sept. 15, 2022.

Ottawa-Glandorf tops St. Marys

Ottawa-Glandorf handled St. Marys 5-1 in an impressive showing on Sept. 14 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

The first half gave Ottawa-Glandorf a 2-0 lead over St. Marys.

The Titans got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-1 edge.

Recently on Sept. 5, Ottawa-Glandorf squared off with Wapakoneta in a soccer game.

Spencerville shuts out Coldwater

Spencerville’s defense throttled Coldwater, resulting in a 1-0 shutout during this Ohio girls high school soccer game on Sept. 14.

In recent action on Sept. 5, Coldwater faced off against Botkins and Spencerville took on Wapakoneta on Sept. 7 at Spencerville High School.

