Casstown Miami East allows no points against West Milton Milton-Union

Defense dominated as Casstown Miami East pitched a 2-0 shutout of West Milton Milton-Union on Sept. 14 in Ohio boys high school soccer.

Casstown Miami East opened with a 1-0 advantage over West Milton Milton-Union through the first half.

The Vikings got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 9, West Milton Milton-Union faced off against Springfield Kenton Ridge.

Warren John F. Kennedy dominates Hartville Lake Center Christian

Warren John F. Kennedy’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Hartville Lake Center Christian 4-1 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Sept. 14.

Warren John F. Kennedy opened with a 4-1 advantage over Hartville Lake Center Christian through the first half.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

Last season, Warren John F. Kennedy and Hartville Lake Center Christian faced off on Oct. 11, 2022 at Hartville Lake Center Christian School.

Recently on Aug. 31, Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with Rootstown in a soccer game.

Westerville North defense stifles Reynoldsburg

Defense dominated as Westerville North pitched a 1-0 shutout of Reynoldsburg in Ohio boys soccer on Sept. 14.

The first half gave Westerville North a 1-0 lead over Reynoldsburg.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.