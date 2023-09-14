Cincinnati Country Day’s defense throttled Batavia Clermont Northeastern, resulting in a 38-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 14.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Country Day a 17-0 lead over Batavia Clermont Northeastern.

The Nighthawks registered a 31-0 advantage at halftime over the Rockets.

Cincinnati Country Day charged to a 38-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Batavia Clermont Northeastern faced off against Batavia and Cincinnati Country Day took on Cincinnati North College Hill on Sept. 1 at Cincinnati Country Day School.

