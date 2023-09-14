Ashtabula Edgewood allows no points against Chagrin Falls

Defense dominated as Ashtabula Edgewood pitched a 40-0 shutout of Chagrin Falls in Ohio high school football on Sept. 14.

Ashtabula Edgewood jumped in front of Chagrin Falls 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Ashtabula Edgewood thundered to a 40-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Ashtabula Edgewood and Chagrin Falls played in a 28-21 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Ashtabula Edgewood faced off against Painesville Harvey and Chagrin Falls took on Chagrin Falls Kenston on Sept. 1 at Chagrin Falls Kenston High School.

Aurora prevails over Copley

Aurora dismissed Copley by a 42-6 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 14.

The first quarter gave Aurora a 28-6 lead over Copley.

The Green Men registered a 42-6 advantage at halftime over the Indians.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Aurora and Copley faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Copley High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Aurora squared off with Chesterland West Geauga in a football game.

Barnesville darts past Hannibal River with early burst

An early dose of momentum helped Barnesville to a 35-7 runaway past Hannibal River on Sept. 14 in Ohio football.

Barnesville darted in front of Hannibal River 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Shamrocks’ offense charged in front for a 28-7 lead over the Pilots at halftime.

Barnesville roared to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Barnesville and Hannibal River squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Hannibal River High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Barnesville faced off against Lore City Buckeye Trail and Hannibal River took on Woodsfield Monroe Central on Sept. 1 at Hannibal River High School.

Cincinnati Country Day defense stifles Batavia Clermont Northeastern

Cincinnati Country Day’s defense throttled Batavia Clermont Northeastern, resulting in a 38-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 14.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Country Day a 17-0 lead over Batavia Clermont Northeastern.

The Nighthawks registered a 31-0 advantage at halftime over the Rockets.

Cincinnati Country Day charged to a 38-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Batavia Clermont Northeastern faced off against Batavia and Cincinnati Country Day took on Cincinnati North College Hill on Sept. 1 at Cincinnati Country Day School.

Cincinnati Shroder carves slim margin over Cincinnati Clark Montessori

Cincinnati Shroder posted a narrow 20-14 win over Cincinnati Clark Montessori in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 14.

Cincinnati Shroder opened with a 20-14 advantage over Cincinnati Clark Montessori through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Recently on Sept. 2, Cincinnati Shroder squared off with St Bernard-Elmwood Place in a football game.

Dayton Belmont posts win at Dayton Ponitz’s expense

Dayton Belmont grabbed a 20-6 victory at the expense of Dayton Ponitz in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 14.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Dayton Belmont faced off against Columbus South and Dayton Ponitz took on Miamisburg on Sept. 1 at Miamisburg High School.

Gahanna Columbus Academy earns stressful win over Columbus St. Charles

Gahanna Columbus Academy posted a narrow 23-16 win over Columbus St. Charles on Sept. 14 in Ohio football action.

Neither squad could claim an advantage as the scoreboard showed a 14-14 standstill heading to the third quarter.

Gahanna Columbus Academy jumped in front of Columbus St. Charles 23-16 going into the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Gahanna Columbus Academy faced off against Newark Catholic and Columbus St Charles took on Columbus Independence on Sept. 1 at Columbus Independence High School.

Gates Mills Hawken earns solid win over Conneaut

Gates Mills Hawken eventually beat Conneaut 40-21 on Sept. 14 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Hawks fought to a 21-14 halftime margin at the Spartans’ expense.

Gates Mills Hawken moved to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks held on with a 12-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Conneaut faced off against Independence and Gates Mills Hawken took on Gates Mills Gilmour on Sept. 1 at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy.

Hunting Valley University defeats East Cleveland Shaw

Hunting Valley University scored early and often to roll over East Cleveland Shaw 48-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 14.

Last season, Hunting Valley University and East Cleveland Shaw faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at East Cleveland Shaw High School.

In recent action on Sept. 2, East Cleveland Shaw faced off against Erie.

Madison defense stifles Pepper Pike Orange

Defense dominated as Madison pitched a 42-0 shutout of Pepper Pike Orange in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 14.

Madison opened with a 21-0 advantage over Pepper Pike Orange through the first quarter.

The Blue Streaks registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Lions.

Madison steamrolled to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Madison faced off against Eastlake North and Pepper Pike Orange took on Wickliffe on Sept. 1 at Wickliffe High School.

Mentor Lake Catholic crushes Chagrin Falls Kenston

Mentor Lake Catholic left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Chagrin Falls Kenston from start to finish for a 49-14 victory at Chagrin Falls Kenston High on Sept. 14 in Ohio football action.

Mentor Lake Catholic opened with a 14-0 advantage over Chagrin Falls Kenston through the first quarter.

The Cougars opened a towering 35-7 gap over the Bombers at the intermission.

Mentor Lake Catholic stormed to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 49-14.

The last time Chagrin Falls Kenston and Mentor Lake Catholic played in a 14-7 game on Sept. 17, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Chagrin Falls Kenston faced off against Chagrin Falls and Mentor Lake Catholic took on Akron Buchtel on Sept. 2 at Akron Buchtel High School.

Nelsonville-York overcomes Bexley

Nelsonville-York knocked off Bexley 26-13 for an Ohio high school football victory at Nelsonville-York High on Sept. 14.

Nelsonville-York moved in front of Bexley 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Buckeyes fought to a 20-7 intermission margin at the Lions’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Nelsonville-York faced off against Baltimore Liberty Union and Bexley took on Hebron Lakewood on Sept. 1 at Bexley High School.

Solon claims tight victory against Mayfield

Solon topped Mayfield 14-13 in a tough tilt during this Ohio football game on Sept. 14.

Recently on Sept. 1, Mayfield squared off with Macedonia Nordonia in a football game.

Toledo Rogers shuts out Toledo Woodward

Toledo Rogers’ defense throttled Toledo Woodward, resulting in a 46-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 14.

Toledo Rogers opened with a 16-0 advantage over Toledo Woodward through the first quarter.

The Rams fought to a 40-0 halftime margin at the Polar Bears’ expense.

Toledo Rogers pulled to a 46-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Toledo Rogers and Toledo Woodward faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Toledo Rogers High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Toledo Rogers squared off with Norwalk in a football game.

Waynesville overpowers Dayton Oakwood in thorough fashion

Waynesville dominated from start to finish in an imposing 45-15 win over Dayton Oakwood at Waynesville High on Sept. 14 in Ohio football action.

The last time Dayton Oakwood and Waynesville played in a 30-27 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Waynesville faced off against Blanchester and Dayton Oakwood took on West Milton Milton-Union on Sept. 1 at Dayton Oakwood High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.