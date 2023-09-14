Defense dominated as Madison pitched a 42-0 shutout of Pepper Pike Orange in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 14.

Madison opened with a 21-0 advantage over Pepper Pike Orange through the first quarter.

The Blue Streaks registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Lions.

Madison steamrolled to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Madison faced off against Eastlake North and Pepper Pike Orange took on Wickliffe on Sept. 1 at Wickliffe High School.

