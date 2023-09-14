Gates Mills Hawken eventually beat Conneaut 40-21 on Sept. 14 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Hawks fought to a 21-14 halftime margin at the Spartans’ expense.

Gates Mills Hawken moved to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks held on with a 12-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Conneaut faced off against Independence and Gates Mills Hawken took on Gates Mills Gilmour on Sept. 1 at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy.

