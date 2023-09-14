Toledo Rogers’ defense throttled Toledo Woodward, resulting in a 46-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 14.

Toledo Rogers opened with a 16-0 advantage over Toledo Woodward through the first quarter.

The Rams fought to a 40-0 halftime margin at the Polar Bears’ expense.

Toledo Rogers pulled to a 46-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Toledo Rogers and Toledo Woodward faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Toledo Rogers High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Toledo Rogers squared off with Norwalk in a football game.

