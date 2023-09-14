Aurora dismissed Copley by a 42-6 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 14.

The first quarter gave Aurora a 28-6 lead over Copley.

The Green Men registered a 42-6 advantage at halftime over the Indians.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Aurora and Copley faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Copley High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Aurora squared off with Chesterland West Geauga in a football game.

