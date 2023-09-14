Nelsonville-York knocked off Bexley 26-13 for an Ohio high school football victory at Nelsonville-York High on Sept. 14.

Nelsonville-York moved in front of Bexley 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Buckeyes fought to a 20-7 intermission margin at the Lions’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Nelsonville-York faced off against Baltimore Liberty Union and Bexley took on Hebron Lakewood on Sept. 1 at Bexley High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.