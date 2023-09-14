An early dose of momentum helped Barnesville to a 35-7 runaway past Hannibal River on Sept. 14 in Ohio football.

Barnesville darted in front of Hannibal River 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Shamrocks’ offense charged in front for a 28-7 lead over the Pilots at halftime.

Barnesville roared to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Barnesville and Hannibal River squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Hannibal River High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Barnesville faced off against Lore City Buckeye Trail and Hannibal River took on Woodsfield Monroe Central on Sept. 1 at Hannibal River High School.

