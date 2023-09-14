Gahanna Columbus Academy posted a narrow 23-16 win over Columbus St. Charles on Sept. 14 in Ohio football action.

Neither squad could claim an advantage as the scoreboard showed a 14-14 standstill heading to the third quarter.

Gahanna Columbus Academy jumped in front of Columbus St. Charles 23-16 going into the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Gahanna Columbus Academy faced off against Newark Catholic and Columbus St Charles took on Columbus Independence on Sept. 1 at Columbus Independence High School.

