Mentor Lake Catholic left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Chagrin Falls Kenston from start to finish for a 49-14 victory at Chagrin Falls Kenston High on Sept. 14 in Ohio football action.

Mentor Lake Catholic opened with a 14-0 advantage over Chagrin Falls Kenston through the first quarter.

The Cougars opened a towering 35-7 gap over the Bombers at the intermission.

Mentor Lake Catholic stormed to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 49-14.

The last time Chagrin Falls Kenston and Mentor Lake Catholic played in a 14-7 game on Sept. 17, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Chagrin Falls Kenston faced off against Chagrin Falls and Mentor Lake Catholic took on Akron Buchtel on Sept. 2 at Akron Buchtel High School.

