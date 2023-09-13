Nothing was decided after Pepper Pike Orange and Kirtland fought to a 0-0 stalemate at Kirtland High on Sept. 13 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

Last season, Kirtland and Pepper Pike Orange faced off on Sept. 22, 2022 at Pepper Pike Orange High School.

In recent action on Sept. 5, Kirtland faced off against Wickliffe and Pepper Pike Orange took on Ashtabula Lakeside on Sept. 9 at Pepper Pike Orange High School.

Check out our complete girls soccer roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.