Bryan tops Liberty Center

Bryan earned a convincing 4-1 win over Liberty Center on Sept. 12 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Last season, Bryan and Liberty Center squared off on Sept. 13, 2022 at Bryan High School.

Recently on Sept. 5, Bryan squared off with Elida in a soccer game.

Dayton Centerville defense stifles Beavercreek

Dayton Centerville’s defense throttled Beavercreek, resulting in a 1-0 shutout for an Ohio boys soccer victory on Sept. 12.

Dayton Centerville opened with a 1-0 advantage over Beavercreek through the first half.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

Last season, Dayton Centerville and Beavercreek squared off on Sept. 13, 2022 at Beavercreek High School.

In recent action on Sept. 6, Dayton Centerville faced off against Miamisburg and Beavercreek took on Springboro on Aug. 30 at Beavercreek High School.

Eastlake North defense stifles Mayfield

Defense dominated as Eastlake North pitched a 1-0 shutout of Mayfield for an Ohio boys soccer victory on Sept. 12.

The first half gave Eastlake North a 1-0 lead over Mayfield.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

Recently on Aug. 31, Eastlake North squared off with Madison in a soccer game.

Independence defense stifles Wickliffe

Defense dominated as Independence pitched a 3-0 shutout of Wickliffe on Sept. 12 in Ohio boys high school soccer.

Last season, Wickliffe and Independence squared off on Sept. 13, 2022 at Independence High School.

Recently on Sept. 7, Wickliffe squared off with Brooklyn in a soccer game.

Kenton holds off Lima Bath

Kenton topped Lima Bath 4-3 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Sept. 12.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 1-1 duel in the first half.

Kenton held on with a 3-2 scoring edge in the final half.

Recently on Sept. 7, Kenton squared off with Elida in a soccer game.

Lima Shawnee earns stressful win over Celina

Lima Shawnee topped Celina 2-1 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Sept. 12.

Lima Shawnee opened with a 2-1 advantage over Celina through the first half.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

Recently on Aug. 31, Lima Shawnee squared off with Elida in a soccer game.

Metamora Evergreen overcomes Wauseon in seat-squirming affair

Metamora Evergreen topped Wauseon 3-2 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Sept. 12.

Metamora Evergreen roared in front of Wauseon 3-2 to begin the final half.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

The last time Metamora Evergreen and Wauseon played in a 2-1 game on Sept. 13, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 7, Metamora Evergreen faced off against Northwood.

New Philadelphia squeezes past Mansfield

New Philadelphia finally found a way to top Mansfield 3-2 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Sept. 12.

New Philadelphia opened with a 3-2 advantage over Mansfield through the first half.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

In recent action on Sept. 2, New Philadelphia faced off against Cambridge.

Spencerville defense stifles Lima

Spencerville’s defense throttled Lima, resulting in a 2-0 shutout on Sept. 12 in Ohio boys high school soccer.

The last time Spencerville and Lima played in a 8-1 game on Sept. 22, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 7, Spencerville squared off with Jackson Center in a soccer game.

St. Clairsville defense stifles Cadiz Harrison Central

A suffocating defense helped St. Clairsville handle Cadiz Harrison Central 6-0 for an Ohio boys soccer victory at St. Clairsville High on Sept. 12.

In recent action on Sept. 5, St. Clairsville faced off against East Liverpool Beaver Local and Cadiz Harrison Central took on Belmont Union Local on Sept. 6 at Belmont Union Local High School.

West Milton Milton-Union and Eaton finish in a tie

West Milton Milton-Union and Eaton wound up even in a 2-2 stalemate during this Ohio boys high school soccer game on Sept. 12.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 1-0 second-half tie.

Recently on Sept. 5, West Milton Milton-Union squared off with Troy Christian in a soccer game.

Westerville South and Westerville North tie

Westerville South and Westerville North wound up even in a 1-1 stalemate in Ohio boys soccer action on Sept. 12.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 1-1 duel in the first half.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

Last season, Westerville North and Westerville South squared off on Sept. 13, 2022 at Westerville South High School.

Zanesville West Muskingum shuts out West Lafayette Ridgewood

A suffocating defense helped Zanesville West Muskingum handle West Lafayette Ridgewood 4-0 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High on Sept. 12 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Zanesville West Muskingum charged in front of West Lafayette Ridgewood 3-0 to begin the final half.

The Tornadoes held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the second half.

Recently on Sept. 7, Zanesville West Muskingum squared off with Thornville Sheridan in a soccer game.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.