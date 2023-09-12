Hamilton Badin edges past Cincinnati Hills Christian in tough test

Hamilton Badin topped Cincinnati Hills Christian 2-1 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Sept. 12.

The last time Hamilton Badin and Cincinnati Hills Christian played in a 2-0 game on Sept. 11, 2022.

Kalida and Spencerville tie

Kalida and Spencerville proved to be evenly matched after they battled to a 0-0 knot in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Sept. 12.

In recent action on Sept. 7, Spencerville faced off against Wapakoneta and Kalida took on Fort Jennings on Sept. 8 at Kalida High School.

Kirtland allows no points against Beachwood

Defense dominated as Kirtland pitched a 2-0 shutout of Beachwood for an Ohio girls soccer victory at Kirtland High on Sept. 12.

The last time Kirtland and Beachwood played in a 5-0 game on Aug. 27, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 5, Kirtland squared off with Wickliffe in a soccer game.

Mayfield defense stifles Eastlake North

Mayfield’s defense throttled Eastlake North, resulting in a 5-0 shutout in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Sept. 12.

The first half gave Mayfield a 1-0 lead over Eastlake North.

The Wildcats held on with a 4-0 scoring edge in the final half.

Last season, Mayfield and Eastlake North squared off on Oct. 12, 2021 at Eastlake North High School.

Powell Olentangy Liberty exhales after close call with Dublin Coffman

Powell Olentangy Liberty posted a narrow 2-1 win over Dublin Coffman on Sept. 12 in Ohio girls high school soccer.

Last season, Powell Olentangy Liberty and Dublin Coffman faced off on Sept. 14, 2021 at Dublin Coffman High School.

Recently on Sept. 5, Dublin Coffman squared off with Delaware Olentangy Berlin in a soccer game.

Steubenville dominates East Liverpool Beaver Local

Steubenville handled East Liverpool Beaver Local 7-1 in an impressive showing in Ohio girls soccer on Sept. 12.

Recently on Sept. 7, Steubenville squared off with Cleveland John Marshall in a soccer game.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.