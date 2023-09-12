Dayton Centerville’s defense throttled Beavercreek, resulting in a 1-0 shutout for an Ohio boys soccer victory on Sept. 12.

Dayton Centerville opened with a 1-0 advantage over Beavercreek through the first half.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

Last season, Dayton Centerville and Beavercreek squared off on Sept. 13, 2022 at Beavercreek High School.

In recent action on Sept. 6, Dayton Centerville faced off against Miamisburg and Beavercreek took on Springboro on Aug. 30 at Beavercreek High School.

