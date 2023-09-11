Harrod Allen East carves slim margin over Columbus Grove

Harrod Allen East posted a narrow 5-4 win over Columbus Grove in Ohio girls soccer on Sept. 11.

Last season, Columbus Grove and Harrod Allen East squared off on Sept. 13, 2021 at Harrod Allen East High School.

In recent action on Aug. 28, Columbus Grove faced off against Delphos Jefferson and Harrod Allen East took on Ottoville on Sept. 7 at Ottoville High School.

Ottawa-Glandorf defense stifles Elida

Ottawa-Glandorf’s defense throttled Elida, resulting in a 9-0 shutout in Ohio girls soccer action on Sept. 11.

Recently on Sept. 5, Ottawa-Glandorf squared off with Wapakoneta in a soccer game.

Warren John F. Kennedy and Kinsman Badger finish in a tie

Warren John F. Kennedy and Kinsman Badger forged a 1-1 tie in a highly-competitive affair on Monday in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Sept. 11.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Warren John F. Kennedy and Kinsman Badger settling for a 1-1 first-half knot.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

Last season, Kinsman Badger and Warren John F. Kennedy squared off on Sept. 15, 2022 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

Recently on Sept. 6, Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with Louisville St Thomas Aquinas in a soccer game.

