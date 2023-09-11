Warren John F. Kennedy posted a narrow 3-2 win over Youngstown Cardinal Mooney on Sept. 11 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Warren John F. Kennedy steamrolled in front of Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 1-0 to begin the final half.

The Eagles and the Cardinals each scored in the second half.

The last time Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Warren John F. Kennedy played in a 4-0 game on Oct. 29, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 31, Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with Rootstown in a soccer game.

