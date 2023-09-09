Bay Village Bay dominates Chagrin Falls Kenston

Bay Village Bay dominated Chagrin Falls Kenston 7-1 in Ohio girls soccer action on Sept. 9.

Carrollton tops Cadiz Harrison Central

Carrollton dominated Cadiz Harrison Central 5-1 for an Ohio girls soccer victory on Sept. 9.

In recent action on Sept. 5, Cadiz Harrison Central faced off against St. Clairsville.

Continental shuts out Defiance

A suffocating defense helped Continental handle Defiance 1-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Sept. 9.

Convoy Crestview shuts out Van Wert

Defense dominated as Convoy Crestview pitched a 13-0 shutout of Van Wert in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Sept. 9.

Recently on Aug. 31, Convoy Crestview squared off with Miller City in a soccer game.

The Harrod Allen East defense stifles Lewistown Indian Lake

Defense dominated as Harrod Allen East pitched a 4-0 shutout of Lewistown Indian Lake during this Ohio girls high school soccer game on Sept. 9.

Harrod Allen East opened with a 4-0 advantage over Lewistown Indian Lake through the first half.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

Recently on Aug. 28, Harrod Allen East squared off with Ada in a soccer game.

Loveland allows no points against Cincinnati Sycamore

Loveland’s defense throttled Cincinnati Sycamore, resulting in a 4-0 shutout in Ohio girls soccer action on Sept. 9.

Pepper Pike Orange allows no points against Ashtabula Lakeside

Pepper Pike Orange’s defense throttled Ashtabula Lakeside, resulting in a 1-0 shutout on Sept. 9 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

Pepper Pike Orange roared in front of Ashtabula Lakeside 1-0 to begin the final half.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

Zanesville West Muskingum crushes Magnolia Sandy Valley

Zanesville West Muskingum handled Magnolia Sandy Valley 6-2 in an impressive showing for an Ohio girls soccer victory at Magnolia Sandy Valley High on Sept. 9.

