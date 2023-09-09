A suffocating defense helped Zanesville West Muskingum handle Magnolia Sandy Valley 5-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Sept. 9.

Zanesville West Muskingum charged in front of Magnolia Sandy Valley 2-0 to begin the final half.

The Tornadoes got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Recently on Aug. 29, Zanesville West Muskingum squared off with Duncan Falls Philo in a soccer game.

