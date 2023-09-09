The Dayton Centerville defense stifles Louisville St. Xavier

Defense dominated as Dayton Centerville pitched a 1-0 shutout of Louisville St. Xavier in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Sept. 9.

Dayton Centerville roared in front of Louisville St. Xavier 1-0 to begin the second half.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

In recent action on Sept. 5, Dayton Centerville faced off against Cincinnati Anderson.

Lancaster Fairfield Union and Bloom-Carroll finish in a tie

Nothing was decided after Lancaster Fairfield Union and Bloom-Carroll fought to a 2-2 stalemate in Ohio boys soccer action on Sept. 9.

Louisville pockets slim win over New Philadelphia

Louisville topped New Philadelphia 2-1 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Sept. 9.

Louisville roared in front of New Philadelphia 2-1 to begin the final half.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

Last season, Louisville and New Philadelphia faced off on Oct. 13, 2022 at Louisville High School.

Recently on Sept. 2, New Philadelphia squared off with Cambridge in a soccer game.

Sandusky shuts out Mogadore Field

Defense dominated as Sandusky pitched a 2-0 shutout of Mogadore Field at Mogadore Field High on Sept. 9 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Mogadore Field faced off against Kent Roosevelt.

Springfield Kenton Ridge routs West Milton Milton-Union

Springfield Kenton Ridge controlled the action to earn an impressive 4-1 win against West Milton Milton-Union in Ohio boys soccer on Sept. 9.

The first half gave Springfield Kenton Ridge a 2-0 lead over West Milton Milton-Union.

The Cougars held on with a 2-1 scoring edge in the final half.

In recent action on Sept. 5, West Milton Milton-Union faced off against Troy Christian.

Troy and St. Marys tie

Troy and St. Marys forged a 0-0 tie in a highly-competitive affair on Saturday for an Ohio boys soccer victory on Sept. 9.

Van Wert Lincolnview allows no points against Lima

A suffocating defense helped Van Wert Lincolnview handle Lima 4-0 for an Ohio boys soccer victory at Van Wert Lincolnview High on Sept. 9.

The last time Van Wert Lincolnview and Lima played in a 4-3 game on Aug. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 5, Van Wert Lincolnview faced off against Spencerville.

West Chester Lakota West slips past Cincinnati St. Xavier

West Chester Lakota West topped Cincinnati St. Xavier 3-2 in a tough tilt on Sept. 9 in Ohio boys high school soccer.

Last season, Cincinnati St Xavier and West Chester Lakota West faced off on Sept. 10, 2022 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

Zanesville West Muskingum shuts out Magnolia Sandy Valley

A suffocating defense helped Zanesville West Muskingum handle Magnolia Sandy Valley 5-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Sept. 9.

Zanesville West Muskingum charged in front of Magnolia Sandy Valley 2-0 to begin the final half.

The Tornadoes got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Recently on Aug. 29, Zanesville West Muskingum squared off with Duncan Falls Philo in a soccer game.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.