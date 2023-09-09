Defense dominated as Toledo Bowsher pitched a 14-0 shutout of Toledo Woodward in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The last time Toledo Bowsher and Toledo Woodward played in a 46-0 game on Oct. 6, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Toledo Woodward faced off against Oak Harbor and Toledo Bowsher took on Genoa Area on Aug. 25 at Toledo Bowsher High School.

