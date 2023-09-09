Plain City Jonathan Alder’s defense throttled Richwood North Union, resulting in a 35-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Plain City Jonathan Alder a 7-0 lead over Richwood North Union.

The Pioneers fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Plain City Jonathan Alder steamrolled to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Plain City Jonathan Alder and Richwood North Union played in a 31-28 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Richwood North Union faced off against North Lewisburg Triad and Plain City Jonathan Alder took on Delaware Buckeye Valley on Aug. 25 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

