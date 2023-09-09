Steubenville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Pittsburgh USO 43-20 Friday during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Steubenville a 20-14 lead over Pittsburgh USO.

The Big Red’s offense moved in front for a 28-20 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Steubenville thundered to a 43-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Steubenville and Pittsburgh USO squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Steubenville High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Steubenville faced off against New Philadelphia.

