Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic dominated Stryker 67-36 for an Ohio high school football victory at Stryker High on Sept. 8.

Last season, Stryker and Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Stryker faced off against Morenci and Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic took on Holgate on Aug. 25 at Holgate High School.

