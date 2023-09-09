Holgate dominated from start to finish in an imposing 58-12 win over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

Holgate opened with a 22-6 advantage over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a mammoth 44-6 gap over the Lakers at halftime.

Holgate jumped to a 58-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Holgate and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury played in a 44-26 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Holgate faced off against Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury took on Waldron on Aug. 26 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School.

