Williamson Tug Valley controlled the action to earn an impressive 51-8 win against Willow Wood Symmes Valley in a West Virginia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The last time Williamson Tug Valley and Willow Wood Symmes Valley played in a 27-6 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Willow Wood Symmes Valley faced off against Ironton Rock Hill.

