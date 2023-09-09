Hannibal River earned a convincing 52-20 win over New Martinsville Magnolia in West Virginia high school football on Sept. 8.

Hannibal River pulled in front of New Martinsville Magnolia 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pilots registered a 33-0 advantage at intermission over the Blue Eagles.

Hannibal River jumped to a 52-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Eagles outpointed the Pilots 7-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Hannibal River and New Martinsville Magnolia faced off on Sept. 8, 2022 at Hannibal River High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.