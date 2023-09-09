Martins Ferry raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-21 win over Lancaster Fisher Catholic during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

Martins Ferry opened with a 27-7 advantage over Lancaster Fisher Catholic through the first quarter.

The Purple Riders fought to a 34-14 halftime margin at the Irish’s expense.

Martins Ferry charged to a 48-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Irish rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Purple Riders skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Martins Ferry and Lancaster Fisher Catholic faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Lancaster Fisher Catholic High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Martins Ferry faced off against St. Clairsville and Lancaster Fisher Catholic took on New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic on Aug. 26 at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

