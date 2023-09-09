Reedsville Eastern eventually beat Portsmouth Notre Dame 42-26 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

Reedsville Eastern opened with a 14-6 advantage over Portsmouth Notre Dame through the first quarter.

The Titans battled back to make it 14-12 at halftime.

Reedsville Eastern stormed to a 42-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Reedsville Eastern and Portsmouth Notre Dame squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Reedsville Eastern High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Portsmouth Notre Dame faced off against Sugar Grove Berne Union and Reedsville Eastern took on Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans on Aug. 25 at Reedsville Eastern High School.

