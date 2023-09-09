McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley’s defense throttled Lima Perry, resulting in a 50-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley opened with a 16-0 advantage over Lima Perry through the first quarter.

The Rams registered a 44-0 advantage at intermission over the Commodores.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley charged to a 50-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Lima Perry squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Lima Perry High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Lima Perry faced off against Mt Victory Ridgemont and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley took on Cory-Rawson on Aug. 25 at Cory-Rawson High School.

