Pioneer North Central’s defense throttled West Unity Hilltop, resulting in a 51-0 shutout on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Pioneer North Central and West Unity Hilltop faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Pioneer North Central High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, West Unity Hilltop faced off against Edgerton and Pioneer North Central took on Rockford Parkway on Aug. 25 at Pioneer North Central High School.

