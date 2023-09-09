Edon handled Sand Creek 52-24 in an impressive showing in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

Edon opened with a 30-24 advantage over Sand Creek through the first quarter.

Edon breathed fire to a 52-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

Recently on Aug. 25, Edon squared off with Antwerp in a football game.

