Salineville Southern Local rolled past Wellsville for a comfortable 42-7 victory in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

Salineville Southern Local opened with a 6-0 advantage over Wellsville through the first quarter.

The Indians opened a thin 15-7 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Salineville Southern Local jumped to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Salineville Southern Local and Wellsville squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Salineville Southern Local High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Wellsville faced off against Weirton Madonna and Salineville Southern Local took on Columbiana Crestview on Aug. 25 at Salineville Southern Local High School.

