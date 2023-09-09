Montpelier dominated Oregon Cardinal Stritch 33-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Montpelier a 7-0 lead over Oregon Cardinal Stritch.

The Locomotives opened a towering 20-0 gap over the Cardinals at halftime.

Montpelier charged to a 33-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Montpelier faced off against Elmore Woodmore and Oregon Cardinal Stritch took on North Robinson Colonel Crawford on Aug. 25 at Oregon Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School.

