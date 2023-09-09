West Liberty-Salem grabbed a 41-21 victory at the expense of South Charleston Southeastern on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

West Liberty-Salem opened with a 21-14 advantage over South Charleston Southeastern through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

West Liberty-Salem jumped to a 34-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 26, West Liberty-Salem faced off against Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan and South Charleston Southeastern took on Sidney Lehman Catholic on Aug. 26 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

