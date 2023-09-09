Milford Center Fairbanks notched a win against Springfield Catholic Central 16-2 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Milford Center Fairbanks opened with a 9-0 advantage over Springfield Catholic Central through the first quarter.

Milford Center Fairbanks moved to a 16-2 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Springfield Catholic Central faced off against Troy Christian and Milford Center Fairbanks took on Lewistown Indian Lake on Aug. 25 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

