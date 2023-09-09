Lewisburg Tri-County North controlled the action to earn an impressive 49-7 win against New Lebanon Dixie in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

Lewisburg Tri-County North opened with a 14-0 advantage over New Lebanon Dixie through the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 21-7 advantage at halftime over the Greyhounds.

Lewisburg Tri-County North steamrolled to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Lewisburg Tri-County North and New Lebanon Dixie faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Lewisburg Tri-County North High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, New Lebanon Dixie faced off against Union City Mississinawa Valley and Lewisburg Tri-County North took on New Paris National Trail on Aug. 25 at New Paris National Trail High School.

