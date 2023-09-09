Troy Christian’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Covington 35-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Troy Christian moved in front of Covington 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 26-6 intermission margin at the Buccs’ expense.

Troy Christian thundered to a 33-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Buccs closed the lead with an 8-2 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Troy Christian and Covington squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Troy Christian High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Covington faced off against Ansonia and Troy Christian took on Springfield Catholic Central on Aug. 25 at Troy Christian High School.

